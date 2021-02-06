Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. Fortive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.52 EPS.

NYSE FTV traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. 6,169,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.