Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NYSE FTV opened at $68.90 on Friday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,401,000 after buying an additional 331,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,526,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 248,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

