Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%.

FTV stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. 6,169,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,878. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

