Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $1,268,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Fortive by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 32,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $3,013,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

