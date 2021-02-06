Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $155.75 and last traded at $155.41, with a volume of 7901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.92.

The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

