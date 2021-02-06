Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.64 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.75 EPS.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,157. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.46.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.