Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.87 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,157. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $158.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.46.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

