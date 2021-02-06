Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $155.48. 1,921,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,157. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $158.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.