Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). Approximately 16,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.29 million and a PE ratio of 16.36.

About Foresight VCT (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.