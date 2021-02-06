Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $42.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Cowen upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 342,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 199,145 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,137. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

