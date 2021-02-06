Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.09. Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 291,210 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67.

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

