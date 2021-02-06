Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FLGZY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

