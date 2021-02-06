FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.93. Approximately 3,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.23% of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

