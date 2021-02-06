Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FARO Technologies worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $78.41 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

