Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,639 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,810 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

