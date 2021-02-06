Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 70,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $97.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.