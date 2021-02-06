Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,310,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 92,057 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

