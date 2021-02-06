First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 2,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) by 123.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 3.45% of First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

