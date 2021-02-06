First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.54

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.54 and last traded at $129.33, with a volume of 1748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,566,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,438,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

