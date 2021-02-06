First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.54

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021 // Comments off

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.54 and last traded at $129.33, with a volume of 1748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,566,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,438,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.