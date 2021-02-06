First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Acquired by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

FTXR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,959. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

