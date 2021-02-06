First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.44. 5,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after buying an additional 64,596 shares during the period.

