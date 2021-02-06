First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.