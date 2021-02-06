First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned about 2.61% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.