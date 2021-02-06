First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.71

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and traded as high as $43.32. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 12,171 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.