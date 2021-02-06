First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,945 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $295,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $351.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.79 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,350.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

