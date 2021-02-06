First Trust Advisors LP Sells 277,373 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921,089 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 277,373 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.37% of Citrix Systems worth $380,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $821,045,000 after buying an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after purchasing an additional 492,734 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 759,203 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $104,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $260,802.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,653.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $131.82 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.