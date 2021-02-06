First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,515,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $269,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 90.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $6,076,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,904.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,412 shares of company stock worth $16,633,232 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $231.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $239.47.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

