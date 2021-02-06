First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,945 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.21% of Coupa Software worth $295,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $2,523,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,201 shares of company stock worth $66,600,489 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software stock opened at $351.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average of $306.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

