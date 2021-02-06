First Trust Advisors LP Has $204.02 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $204,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

ADI opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

