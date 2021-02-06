First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,410,630 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 733.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Zillow Group worth $208,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $497,904,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,753,000 after purchasing an additional 309,106 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 375,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 273,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock worth $81,408,139. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $156.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $158.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.