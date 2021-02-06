First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 139,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $231,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,982,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4,277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 142,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

