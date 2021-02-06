First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 938,965 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,965 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $411,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,085,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $2,552,314.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,817 shares of company stock valued at $81,336,262 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $169.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

