First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 61,343 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,836,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,343 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $210,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $378,000. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

