First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FM. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

FM stock opened at C$23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.53.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Insiders have sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075 in the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

