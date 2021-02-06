First Pacific Financial Purchases Shares of 68,050 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.8% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,923,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 1,595,455 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.27. 16,007,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,074,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.