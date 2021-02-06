First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks Sells 5,175 Shares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $181,125.00.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $34.87 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $583.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,699,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.