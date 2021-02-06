First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,621,114. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

