First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.44.

FR opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

