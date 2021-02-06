First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) in the last few weeks:
2/4/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
2/3/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
1/28/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/27/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
1/22/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/20/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.
FR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. 1,404,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
