First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.