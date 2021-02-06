First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.30. 40,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 29,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Get First Eagle Senior Loan Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

In other First Eagle Senior Loan Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,989 shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $125,396.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter.

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.