First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.30. 40,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 29,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter.
About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF)
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
