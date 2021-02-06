First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 697,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 411,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,390. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

