First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 284.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,080 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 7.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $91.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.