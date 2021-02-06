First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

FRBA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

