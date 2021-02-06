Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA) traded down 26.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.31 million during the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

