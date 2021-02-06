Financial Contrast: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) versus ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44% ReWalk Robotics -312.35% -103.56% -55.24%

Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surgalign and ReWalk Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million 0.71 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -16.69 ReWalk Robotics $4.87 million 16.37 -$15.55 million ($2.70) -1.19

ReWalk Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Surgalign and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surgalign presently has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.30%. ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.36%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than ReWalk Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surgalign beats ReWalk Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. The company is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for rehabilitation of individuals suffering from a stroke. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

