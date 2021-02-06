Financial Consulate Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 26,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

DIS opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

