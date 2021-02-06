Financial Comparison: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) & Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Oracle has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oracle and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 26.34% 101.26% 10.77% Avid Technology 5.19% -11.17% 6.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oracle and Avid Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 1 15 10 0 2.35 Avid Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oracle currently has a consensus target price of $64.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.09%. Given Oracle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oracle and Avid Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $39.07 billion 4.79 $10.14 billion $3.46 18.38 Avid Technology $411.79 million 2.24 $7.60 million $0.36 58.08

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Avid Technology. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oracle beats Avid Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license. Its cloud software as a service offerings include a suite of cloud software applications, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise and performance management, supply chain management, human capital management, and customer experience cloud-based industry solutions, as well as NetSuite application suite, a cloud-based ERP solution. The company also provides cloud infrastructure as a service; enterprise database; database products, including MySQL, Oracle TimesTen In-Memory Database, Oracle Berkeley DB, and Oracle NoSQL Database; middleware software; Java licenses; server and storage products; hardware products and services comprising point-of-sale terminals and related hardware for managing businesses within the food and beverage, hotel and retail industries; and hardware products and services for communications networks, including network signaling, policy control and subscriber data management solutions, and session border control technology. In addition, it offers operating systems, including Oracle Linux and Oracle Solaris, virtualization software, and other hardware-related software; management technologies and products, such as Oracle Enterprise Manager; and product repairs, maintenance services, and technical support services. It also serves various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

