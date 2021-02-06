Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after buying an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

