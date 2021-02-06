Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $25.19 on Friday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

